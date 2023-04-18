Markets

Loblaw Names Per Bank President & CEO, Effective By Q1, 2024

April 18, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - George Weston Limited (WN.TO) and Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) announced the appointment of Per Bank as President and CEO of Loblaw. Bank will formally join the company by first quarter, 2024. Bank is a 30-year career retailer. He is the outgoing CEO of Salling Group A/S. Robert Sawyer will remain as Chief Operating Officer until the end of the year.

Galen Weston will remain Chair of the Loblaw Board of Directors, as well as Chair of the Board of Directors and CEO of parent company, George Weston Limited. Richard Dufresne will continue as Loblaw's CFO and President and Chief Financial Officer of George Weston.

