Loblaw misses revenue estimates as inflation-hit consumers cut spending

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail group Loblaw Cos Ltd reported quarterly revenue below estimates on Wednesday as consumers rein in discretionary spending amid high inflation.

Total second-quarter revenue rose to C$12.85 billion ($9.99 billion) from C$12.49 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of C$12.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2863 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

