Markets

Loblaw Freezes Prices On 1,500 No Name Products Till Jan. 31

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian food and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L) announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 no name brand items, including a range of grocery and household essentials.

The company noted that with effect from Monday, and until the end of January 2023, no name product prices will be frozen.

The decision is part of an effort by the company to provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades. Soaring food prices, with increased suppliers' costs due to fuel, labour, weather and global conflict, are passed to retailers, and reflected on grocery shelves.

In an email to PC Optimum members, Loblaw President and Chairman, Galen Weston, said, "In the weeks ahead, we'll continue to lower prices [through PC Optimum], in our flyer, and across our stores, all designed to provide immediate relief from escalating food costs."

no name, Canada's second-largest food brand, already offers average savings of 25% against comparable name brands. The brand products are sold in more than 2,400 stores, including Loblaws, Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore, no frills, T&T, Atlantic Superstore, Maxi and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular