Loblaw Freezes Prices On 1,500 No Name Products Till Jan. 31

(RTTNews) - Canadian food and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L) announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 no name brand items, including a range of grocery and household essentials.

The company noted that with effect from Monday, and until the end of January 2023, no name product prices will be frozen.

The decision is part of an effort by the company to provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades. Soaring food prices, with increased suppliers' costs due to fuel, labour, weather and global conflict, are passed to retailers, and reflected on grocery shelves.

In an email to PC Optimum members, Loblaw President and Chairman, Galen Weston, said, "In the weeks ahead, we'll continue to lower prices [through PC Optimum], in our flyer, and across our stores, all designed to provide immediate relief from escalating food costs."

no name, Canada's second-largest food brand, already offers average savings of 25% against comparable name brands. The brand products are sold in more than 2,400 stores, including Loblaws, Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore, no frills, T&T, Atlantic Superstore, Maxi and Shoppers Drug Mart.

