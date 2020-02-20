Loblaw Expects To Deliver Positive Adj. Earnings Growth For FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) said that on a comparative basis, it expects to deliver positive adjusted net earnings growth, positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in the Retail segment for fiscal 2020.

In 2020, the company's results will include the impact of a 53rd week, which is expected to benefit adjusted net earnings per common share by approximately $0.08. However, the outlook provided by the company excludes the impact of the 53rd week.

