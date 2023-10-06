Loblaw Enters Automatic Share Purchase Plan Of 16.06 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) announced Friday that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Loblaw's common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid.

Loblaw previously announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to, during the 12-month period commencing May 5, 2023 and terminating May 4, 2024, purchase up to 16.06 million Common Shares, representing approximately 5% of is issued and outstanding as of April 21, 2023.

