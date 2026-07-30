Loblaw Cos. Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook; Q2 Profit, Revenues Increase

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) reaffirms its adjusted earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the high single-digits, excluding the impact of the 53rd week.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings available to common shareholders of C$751 million or C$0.64 per share, higher than C$714 million or C$0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations increased to C$0.61 per share from C$0.57 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders were C$0.66 per share, compared to C$0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were C$0.62 per share, compared to last year's C$0.57 per share.

Revenues for the quarter grew 4.1 percent to C$15.05 billion from C$14.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155183 per common share, payable on October 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.

L.TO closed Wednesday's regular trading session in Toronto at C$66.03, down $0.10 or 0.25 percent.

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