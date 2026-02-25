Markets

Loblaw Cos. Provides FY26 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook; Q4 Profit, Revenues Increase

February 25, 2026 — 06:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) initiated its adjusted earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the high single-digits, excluding the impact of the 53rd week.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings available to common shareholders of C$656 million or C$0.55 per share, higher than C$462 million or C$0.38 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations increased to C$0.51 per share from C$0.37 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders were C$0.67 per share, compared to C$0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were C$0.63 per share, compared to last year's C$0.52 per share.

Revenues for the quarter grew 11.3 percent to C$16.38 billion from C$14.73 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable revenues increased 3.5 percent.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141075 per common share, payable on April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2026.

L.TO closed Tuesday's regular trading session in Toronto at C$67.52, down $1.74 or 2.51 percent.

