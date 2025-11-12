Markets

Loblaw Cos. Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook - Update

November 12, 2025 — 06:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) raised its adjusted earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2025, based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth to increase slightly from high single-digits into the low double-digits, excluding the impact of the 53rd week, up from the prior forecast for growth in the high single-digits.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of C$2.41 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141075 per common share, payable on December 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.

