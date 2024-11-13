Loblaw Cos. Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) raised its adjusted earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2024, based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low double-digits, up from the prior forecast in the high single-digits.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of C$8.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.