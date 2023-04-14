Loblaw Companies To Invest $2 Bln In Canada This Year

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO), a Canadian food and pharmacy retail, said on Friday that it is planning to invest over $2 billion into the Canadian economy in 2023.

The company's move will improve its store network by opening 38 new or relocated stores, and converting or renovating nearly 600 others.

The new investment will focus on its core retail experience, expanding its presence in communities, modernizing its supply chain, and making food and healthcare more accessible.

In addition, Loblaw will increase the number of pharmacist-led health clinics, introduce new carbon reduction initiatives across the business, and continue development of a modern distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area.

The move is expected to create 6,000 new jobs. It is in addition to the company's present staff strength of 220,000.

