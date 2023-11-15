Loblaw Companies Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$621 million, or C$1.95 per share. This compares with C$556 million, or C$1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$719 million or C$2.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to C$18.27 billion from C$17.39 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$621 Mln. vs. C$556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.95 vs. C$1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$18.27 Bln vs. C$17.39 Bln last year.

