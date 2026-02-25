Loblaw Companies Reports Increase In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) reported earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.66 billion, or C$2.22 per share. This compares with C$2.15 billion, or C$1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$2.91 billion or C$2.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to C$63.90 billion from C$60.12 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.66 Bln. vs. C$2.15 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.22 vs. C$1.75 last year. -Revenue: C$63.90 Bln vs. C$60.12 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.