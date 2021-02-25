Loblaw Companies Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.26 per share

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$345 million, or C$0.98 per share. This compares with C$254 million, or C$0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$445 million or C$1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to C$13.29 billion from C$11.59 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$445 Mln. vs. C$395 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.26 vs. C$1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$13.29 Bln vs. C$11.59 Bln last year.

