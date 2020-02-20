Loblaw Companies Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.09 per share

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$266 million, or C$0.70 per share. This compares with C$250 million, or C$0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$395 million or C$1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to C$11.59 billion from C$11.22 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$395 Mln. vs. C$388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.09 vs. C$1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$11.59 Bln vs. C$11.22 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.