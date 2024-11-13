News & Insights

Loblaw Companies Q3 Profit Advances

November 13, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$777 million, or C$2.53 per share. This compares with C$621 million, or C$1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$767 million or C$2.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to C$18.538 billion from C$18.265 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$777 Mln. vs. C$621 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.53 vs. C$1.95 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$18.538 Bln vs. C$18.265 Bln last year.

