Loblaw Companies Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.30 per share

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$342 million, or C$0.96 per share. This compares with C$331 million, or C$0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$464 million or C$1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to C$15.67 billion from C$14.66 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$464 Mln. vs. C$458 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.30 vs. C$1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$15.67 Bln vs. C$14.66 Bln last year.

