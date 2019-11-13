Markets

Loblaw Companies Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.25 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Loblaw Companies (L.TO):

-Earnings: C$331 million in Q3 vs. -C$26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: C$0.90 in Q3 vs. -C$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$458 million or C$1.25 per share for the period. -Revenue: C$14.66 billion in Q3 vs. C$14.32 billion in the same period last year.

