Loblaw Companies Q2 Profit Rises

July 26, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$508 million, or C$1.58 per share. This compares with C$387 million, or C$1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$626 million or C$1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to C$13.74 billion from C$12.85 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$508 Mln. vs. C$387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.58 vs. C$1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$13.74 Bln vs. C$12.85 Bln last year.

