Loblaw Companies Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$714 million, or C$2.37 per share. This compares with C$457 million, or C$1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$721 million or C$2.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to C$14.67 billion from C$13.95 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

