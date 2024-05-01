Loblaw Companies Q1 Income Advances

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$459 million, or C$1.47 per share. This compares with C$418 million, or C$1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$537 million or C$1.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to C$13.581 billion from C$12.995 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$459 Mln. vs. C$418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.47 vs. C$1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$13.581 Bln vs. C$12.995 Bln last year.

