Loblaw Companies Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.97 per share

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$240 million, or C$0.66 per share. This compares with C$198 million, or C$0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$352 million or C$0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to C$11.80 billion from C$10.66 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$352 Mln. vs. C$290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.97 vs. C$0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$11.80 Bln vs. C$10.66 Bln last year.

