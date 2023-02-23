Loblaw Companies Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$529 million, or C$1.62 per share. This compares with C$744 million, or C$2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$575 million or C$1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to C$14.01 billion from C$12.76 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$529 Mln. vs. C$744 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.62 vs. C$2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$14.01 Bln vs. C$12.76 Bln last year.

