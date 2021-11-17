Loblaw Companies Earnings Rise In Q3

Markets

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$431 million, or C$1.27 per share. This compares with C$342 million, or C$0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$540 million or C$1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to C$16.05 billion from C$15.67 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$540 Mln. vs. C$459 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.59 vs. C$1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$16.05 Bln vs. C$15.67 Bln last year.

