Loblaw Companies Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$560 million, or C$1.72 per share. This compares with C$518 million, or C$1.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$630 million or C$2.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to C$14.53 billion from C$14.01 billion last year.

