Loblaw Companies Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$457 million, or C$1.48 per share. This compares with C$508 million, or C$1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$664 million or C$2.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to C$13.947 billion from C$13.738 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$457 Mln. vs. C$508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.48 vs. C$1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$13.947 Bln vs. C$13.738 Bln last year.

