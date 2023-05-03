Loblaw Companies Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies (L.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$418 million, or C$1.29 per share. This compares with C$437 million, or C$1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Loblaw Companies reported adjusted earnings of C$505 million or C$1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to C$13.00 billion from C$12.26 billion last year.

Loblaw Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$418 Mln. vs. C$437 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.29 vs. C$1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$13.00 Bln vs. C$12.26 Bln last year.

