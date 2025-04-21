Lobbying Update: $990,000 of UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$990,000 of UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"U.S. manufacturing strategy, job creation issues, Buy American policies and China competitiveness legislation. Issues related to the proposed investment in U. S. Steel by Nippon Steel Corporation, including necessary federal regulatory reviews (Anti-trust, CFIUS) - no specific legislation.

Promotion of waterways infrastructure investments and maintenance.

Implementation and enforcement of U.S. trade laws; global steel production and overcapacity, currency manipulation, state-owned enterprises, and non-market economies; proposed trade agreements; Section 301 actions; U.S. Department of Commerce and Presidential national security actions on steel imports under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

U.S. Department of Commerce trade enforcement funding.

EPA rules and regulations affecting the integrated steelmaking.

Mine Safety and Health Administration and Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulatory activities.

Federal tax code reform, including international tax reform.

Oversight of Environmental Protection Agency regulatory actions and activities, including ozone and air emissions, water quality, and jurisdiction of navigable waters."

X Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of X stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

X Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $X in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

X Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $X recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $X in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 03/07/2025

