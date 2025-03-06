Lobbying Update: $980,000 of UNITED AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$980,000 of UNITED AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Customer-related issues. Issues pertaining to Aviation Workforce Supply. Issues pertaining to FAA NextGen/Air traffic modernization. Issues pertaining to Federal Aviation Administration staffing. Issues pertaining to security screening and biometric technology. H.R. 3185, DCA Act of 2023, issues pertaining to DCA slot and perimeter rules. H.R. 2874/S. 1292, Flight Education Access Act, all provisions. H.R. 3935, Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, all provisions. S. 1939, FAA Reauthorization Act of 2023, most provisions. H.R. 3881/S. 1838, Credit Card Competition Act of 2023, provisions related to aviation. H.R. 5235, Farm to Fuselage Act, provisions related to aviation. H.R. 2747, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Act, all provisions. H.R. 6271, Farm to Fly Act of 2023, all provisions.

Budget and appropriations related to the airline industry for Fiscal Year 2024 and Fiscal Year 2025.

Issues pertaining to Aviation taxes and fees. Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376) clean energy incentives implementation. Issues pertaining to Sustainable Aviation Fuels.

Issues pertaining to Sustainable Aviation Fuels."

UAL Insider Trading Activity

UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500

KATE GEBO (EVP HR and Labor Relations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,145 .

. TORBJORN J ENQVIST (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $1,044,000

UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of UAL stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

