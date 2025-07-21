Lobbying Update: $970,000 of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY (TSMC) lobbying was just disclosed

$970,000 of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY (TSMC) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR4346 - CHIPS & Science Act Export control measures on artificial intelligence hardware including legislation impacting export control process for advanced semiconductor technologies Department of Commerce - Export Administration Regulations - changes to Entity List and other amendments Department of Commerce and USTR - potential trade negotiations and broader trade policy discussions

HR 4346 - CHIPS & Science Act HR 33 - United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act Discussions with Treasury officials on implementation of 25% investment tax credit for advanced semiconductor manufacturing House and Senate - Discussions regarding the corporate tax rate, BEAT, FDII

Discussions with the Department of Commerce Bureau of Information Security on changes to the "Entity List" and other amendments to the Export Administration Regulations (85 Fed. Reg. 23460). Discussions related to the Department of Commerce, the National Institute of Standards and Technology regarding the planning and design of programs to implement the CHIPS for America Act. Discussions with the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative regarding various trade proposals, potential trade negotiations, and broader trade policy discussions. Export control measures on artificial intelligence hardware including legislation impacting export control process for advanced semiconductor technologies

Discussions related to general manufacturing workforce development issues, including high skilled immigration reform, talent pipeline programs, and education needs for advanced semiconductor manufacturers.

Discussions on policy changes affecting the use of certain chemicals in the semiconductor manufacturing process, streamlining environmental permitting for certain semiconductor manufacturing projects. Clean Air Act emissions reduction credit rule

Policy changes to the patent trial and appeal board (S. 2220 "Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership Act") and the International Trade Commission"

TSM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $250,000 on 06/25.

on 06/25. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28.

on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

on 03/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

TSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,339 institutional investors add shares of TSM stock to their portfolio, and 1,012 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

TSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Simon Coles from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 06/03/2025

