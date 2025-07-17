Lobbying Update: $950,000 of TENET HEALTHCARE lobbying was just disclosed

$950,000 of TENET HEALTHCARE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Healthcare funding/reimbursement issues"

THC Insider Trading Activity

THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L BIERMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,249,258 .

. PAOLA M ARBOUR (EVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,199 shares for an estimated $2,373,726 .

. J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,748 shares for an estimated $2,138,986 .

. THOMAS W ARNST (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 9,786 shares for an estimated $1,624,476

RICHARD W FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,913 shares for an estimated $654,682 .

. CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650

THC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of THC stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THC in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

THC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $205.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $194.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $210.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $195.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $154.0 on 05/05/2025

