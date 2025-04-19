Lobbying Update: $930,000 of AMEREN SERVICES lobbying was just disclosed

$930,000 of AMEREN SERVICES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Alternative fuel vehicles and related infrastructure, including transit and school buses, generally; Pipeline safety reauthorization generally; Port and airport infrastructure upgrades; Sustainable Aviation Fuel, generally; Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), generally; Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), generally.

Budget reconciliation, generally; Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, generally.

Tariffs and trade, generally.

Appliance efficiency standards, generally; Clean electrification issues generally and including electric vehicle (EV) charging and indoor agriculture; Clean energy issues and technologies, generally and including renewable natural gas; Data centers and other large electric customer issues, generally; Economic development and job growth in the company's region, generally; Electric distribution and transmission policy, generally; Energy efficiency and weatherization issues, generally; Energy storage issues, generally; Energy supply and capacity needs for the Midwest; Environmental remediation efforts; Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulation, generally and specifically greenhouse gas emission standards; Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issues, generally, and specifically issues impacting the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO); Grid modernization issues, generally; Grid resiliency issues, generally; Hydroelectric power issues generally; Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) implementation, including Hydrogen Hub, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, and Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Grant opportunities; Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding and energy assistance, generally; Nuclear energy topics generally, including nuclear energy development, nuclear fuel, spent fuel, fuel storage, and advanced reactors; Reliability issues, generally, and specifically Army Corps of Engineers' river management impacts to power plants; Resource adequacy issues, generally; Security issues generally; Siting and permitting of energy and transmission infrastructure, generally, including local electric company right of first refusal; Supply chain issues specific to the electric energy industry including critical mineral mining, transformer, and solar panel availability; Wildfire and other extreme weather mitigation and resilience, generally.

Corporate tax rate, generally; Clean energy tax credits, generally; Inflation Reduction Act implementation, generally; Tax credit transferability, generally; Tax reform through budget reconciliation, generally.

Broadband issues, generally; Data privacy issues, generally; Pole attachment issues, generally."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AEE Insider Trading Activity

AEE insiders have traded $AEE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN J LYONS (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,833 shares for an estimated $1,539,517

MICHAEL L MOEHN (Sr Executive VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,232,985 .

. CHONDA J NWAMU (Executive Vice President) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $557,535

SHAWN E SCHUKAR sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $492,275

CRAIG S IVEY sold 2,716 shares for an estimated $266,901

MARK C LINDGREN sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $194,087

RAFAEL FLORES sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $186,067

THERESA A SHAW (SVP, Finance and CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,530

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of AEE stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.