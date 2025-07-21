Lobbying Update: $920,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES (FORMERLY INTUIT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$920,000 of INTUIT INC. AND AFFILIATES (FORMERLY INTUIT INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Enhance tax administration & tax system integrity. Support tax simplification and voluntary compliance. Support IRS taxpayer assistance programs. Regulation of tax return preparers.

AI and innovation to benefit consumers and small businesses. Ensuring consumer and small business prosperity related to data privacy. Harmonization of cyber security requirements and incident reporting standards.

AI and innovation to benefit consumers and small businesses. Ensuring consumer and small business prosperity related to data privacy. Harmonization of cyber security requirements and incident reporting standards.

AI and innovation to benefit consumers and small businesses. Ensuring consumer and small business prosperity related to data privacy. Harmonization of cyber security requirements and incident reporting standards.

Promote financial health and literacy for small businesses and consumers. Support greater access to financial services and financial inclusion. Promote payments infrastructure modernization and market competition.

Promote small business development and growth. Support small business regulatory modernization. Expanding access to capital.

FY25 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Reporting on the IRS report on capabilities for taxpayers data portability; SBA report on barriers to digital technology adoption. FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations on report and authorization of cyber security requirements and incident reporting harmonization. FY26 MILCONVA Appropriations on VA and SBA report on expansion of programming serving veteran entrepreneurs. Regulation of tax return preparers Enhance Tax Administration & tax system integrity Support Tax Simplification and Voluntary Compliance Support IRS Taxpayer Assistance Programs

AI and innovation to benefit consumers and small businesses Ensuring consumer and small business prosperity related to data privacy Harmonization of cyber security incident reporting standards

AI and innovation to benefit consumers and small businesses. Ensuring consumer and small business prosperity related to data privacy. Harmonization of cyber security requirements and incident reporting standards."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

INTU Insider Trading Activity

INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 171 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 106 sales selling 300,667 shares for an estimated $200,594,777 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 75,045 shares for an estimated $54,748,921 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,714 shares for an estimated $30,550,865 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,270 shares for an estimated $14,941,622 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,700 shares for an estimated $12,177,029 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $1,813,865 .

. LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $1,363,014

MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,616 shares for an estimated $1,227,725 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

RICHARD L DALZELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 999 shares for an estimated $777,778.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 947 institutional investors add shares of INTU stock to their portfolio, and 956 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for INTU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INTU forecast page.

INTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $837.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $870.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $900.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $880.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $875.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $860.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $750.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $789.0 on 05/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.