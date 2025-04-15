Lobbying Update: $920,000 of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$920,000 of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Reauthorization of Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act Funding for medical countermeasure enterprise including, Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Project BioShield for FY25 and FY26 Opioid crisis legislation, naloxone access and awareness State opioid response (SOR) Grant funding FY25 and FY26 Substance Use Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Service Block Grant funding for FY25 and FY26 NDAA for Fiscal Year 2025 and Fiscal Year 2026 - provisions related to biological and chemical defense and access to naloxone H.R. 1968, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

EBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE COHEN sold up to $15,000 on 12/11.

EBS Insider Trading Activity

EBS insiders have traded $EBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD W DEGOLYER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,750

NEAL FRANKLIN FOWLER sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $204,050

MARVIN L WHITE sold 14,287 shares for an estimated $171,015

KATHRYN C ZOON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,300

EBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of EBS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

