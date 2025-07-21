Lobbying Update: $920,000 of ALLSTATE INSURANCE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$920,000 of ALLSTATE INSURANCE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"NFIP Reauthorization Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Disparate Impact Rule and impact on insurance HR1109Litigation Transparency Act of 2025 Third-party litigation funding disclosure legislation RAMP Act/Medicare Secondary Payer GSE Insurance Requirements

SMART Act and issues related to design patent reform

S336Disaster Mitigation and Tax Parity Act of 2025 HR1481Catastrophic Risk Transfer Act of 2025 Expiring TCJA tax provisions and reforms impacting the insurance industry S586Flood Insurance Affordability Tax Credit Act Third party litigation funding taxation

HR1566 / S1379REPAIR Act Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rulemaking request of the FCC to identify all burdensome rules CFPB Data Brokers Rule and impact on insurance

RAMP Act to simplify Medicare claims settlement

Proposed legislation related to a national data privacy law

Autonomous Vehicle legislation related to vehicle generated data

Issues related to natural disaster preparedness, mitigation and resiliency Value and impact of NOAA weather data Value and impact of FEMA pre and post disaster mitigation programs HR1105Disaster Resiliency and Coverage Act of 2025 HR471Fix our Forests Resilient AMERICA Act focused on disaster and risk mitigation funding

HR1981, S890Choice in Affordable Housing Act GSE Rules and Insurance Requirements"

ALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

ALL Insider Trading Activity

ALL insiders have traded $ALL stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J WILSON (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 332,185 shares for an estimated $67,596,208 .

. JESSE E MERTEN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,102 shares for an estimated $7,480,244 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $272,145

ALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 673 institutional investors add shares of ALL stock to their portfolio, and 700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/11/2025

ALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $235.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $237.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $188.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $197.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $230.0 on 05/01/2025

