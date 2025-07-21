Lobbying Update: $914,920 of FORD MOTOR COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$914,920 of FORD MOTOR COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to critical minerals mining and associated permitting

Issues related to autonomous vehicles Cybersecurity Issues related to data sharing and data privacy Issues related to vehicle connectivity and telematics Issues related to automotive safety Issues related to electric vehicles and greenhouse gas emissions Semiconductor shortage and automotive supply chain resiliency Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act Trade Critical minerals policy

Issues related to financial services Issues related to industrial loan banks

Manufacturing tax incentives R&E tax credit and expensing Electric vehicle tax incentives 48C, 30C, and 30D tax credits Electric vehicle charging infrastructure tax incentives Trump Administration corporate tax proposals Tax credits for battery manufacturing investment and production Implementing regulations of the Inflation Reduction Act Foreign Entity of Concern restrictions

Automotive sectoral tariffs Semiconductor shortage and automotive supply chain resiliency Implementation of the U.S. - Mexico - Canada agreement Issues related to critical mineral free trade agreements Issues related to rare earth importation Implementation of the CHIPs and Science Act Implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Section 301 tariff issues

Issues related to autonomous vehicles Issues related to data privacy Issues related to vehicle connectivity and telematics Issues related to automotive safety American Privacy Rights Act Automotive 'right-to-repair' issues

Greenhouse gas emissions regulations Electric vehicle investment incentives Electric vehicle charging infrastructure incentives Issues related to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy program

Issues related to workforce training Issues related to the domestic supplier workforce

Issues related to renewable fuels Issues related to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure Energy permitting reform and related issues

Issues related to renewable fuels Issues related to low carbon fuel standards Issues related to the Petroleum Equivalency Factor

Manufacturing investment incentives Federal and USPS fleet procurement issues Semiconductor shortage and automotive supply chain resiliency

Federal highway funding reauthorization Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Issues related to FY 2025 appropriations

Issues related to connected vehicles 5.9 GHz spectrum band allocation"

F Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $F stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $F stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 16 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $750,000 on 04/10, 04/09, 04/08, 04/07, 03/31, 03/05, 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04 and 5 sales worth up to $800,000 on 04/15, 03/10, 03/03, 02/05, 01/21.

on 04/10, 04/09, 04/08, 04/07, 03/31, 03/05, 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04 and 5 sales worth up to on 04/15, 03/10, 03/03, 02/05, 01/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

F Insider Trading Activity

F insiders have traded $F stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $F stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW FRICK (President, Ford Blue & Model e) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $675,000.

F Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 746 institutional investors add shares of F stock to their portfolio, and 775 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

F Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $F in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/06/2025

F Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $F recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $F in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 04/22/2025

