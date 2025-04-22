Lobbying Update: $900,000 of MCDONALD'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$900,000 of MCDONALD'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to nutrition and food safety.

Issues related to corporate, individual, and international tax reform. Issues related to OECD tax proposals.

Issues related to franchisees. Issues related to workforce. Issues related to the National Labor Relations Act/National Labor Relations Board. Issues related to Supply chain. Joint Employer Congressional Review Act.

Advocacy around McDonald's Education program. Issues related to workforce access to education. Issues related to policy developments in labor and Franchising.

Issues related to food quality. Issues related to pricing. Issues related to ingredients. Monitor the Farm Bill reauthorization process. Monitor discussion of conservation programs. Monitor labor, animal health, and other supply chain-related issues within animal agriculture.

Tariff issues affecting the supply of food resources.

Issues related to data security and privacy."

MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MCD Insider Trading Activity

MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525

MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - Chief Customer Officer) sold 10,459 shares for an estimated $3,228,797

DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,475 shares for an estimated $1,620,937 .

. MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,097 shares for an estimated $1,212,475 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $962,432

TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270

MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,392 institutional investors add shares of MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MCD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

MCD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $335.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $335.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $342.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $290.0 on 10/29/2024

