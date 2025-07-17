Lobbying Update: $900,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE LLC (FKA E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed

$900,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE LLC (FKA E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Implementation and oversight of the Agriculture Marketing Act of 1946 to require the Secretary of Proposed update to plant incorporated protectant rule and proposed update to guidance clarifying the regulatory approach for food from plantsdeveloped with the newest tools of genome editing. 7CFR Part 340 Pesticide Matters Seed Matters Climate change matters 2024 Farm Bill
Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Biostimulant regulatory matters Pesticide matters Farm Bill 2024
Endangered Species Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Pesticide matters Climate change matters
Trade Intellectual property rights and protection Agriculture trade Trade and international relations Tariff matters Seed trade matters Issues related to Mexico's regulation of agricultural biotechnology and pesticides
Corporate taxation matters Taxation matters impacting US farmers
2025 NDAA Intellectual property rights and protection Technology access"
CTVA Insider Trading Activity
CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORNEL B FUERER (See Remarks) sold 55,242 shares for an estimated $3,759,770
- CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
- BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934
CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 569 institutional investors add shares of CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,468,274 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,048,482
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. AG removed 2,840,125 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,729,066
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,731,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,863,214
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,603,690 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,850,211
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,364,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,828,191
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 2,311,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,434,879
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,884,897 shares (+4769.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $140,481,373
CTVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
CTVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTVA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CTVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $87.0 on 07/15/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $84.0 on 07/14/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 07/10/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joel Jackson from BMO Capital set a target price of $86.0 on 07/08/2025
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 07/07/2025
- Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 06/23/2025
