Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ZSCALER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ZSCALER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Assistance navigating the Department of Defense and DOGE."

ZS Insider Trading Activity

ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 310,480 shares for an estimated $74,334,707 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,824 shares for an estimated $20,416,445 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,364 shares for an estimated $9,138,732 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,333 shares for an estimated $8,093,118 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 21,617 shares for an estimated $5,683,048 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,853 shares for an estimated $5,039,983 .

. ADAM GELLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $2,037,037 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,004 shares for an estimated $1,294,407 .

. RAJ JUDGE (EVP, Corp. Strategy & Ventures) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $898,047

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,721 shares for an estimated $741,019

ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of ZS stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 25 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 30 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $307.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Walsh from JMP Securities set a target price of $355.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $365.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $348.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $385.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $340.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tal Liani from B of A Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $360.0 on 06/06/2025

