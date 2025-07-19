Lobbying Update: $90,000 of XYLEM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of XYLEM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor issues affecting water technology sector.

FY2026 Appropriations

US trade policy, including tariffs and USMCA.

Issues affecting the water technology sector. Tax incentives for water reuse. HR 2940 Advancing Water Reuse Act. H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Issues affecting the water technology sector."

XYL Insider Trading Activity

XYL insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391

GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977

XYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of XYL stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XYL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

XYL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $XYL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $152.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $148.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $141.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 04/30/2025

