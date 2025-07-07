Lobbying Update: $90,000 of VERISIGN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of VERISIGN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to internet governance policy; issues related to online privacy.

Issues related to internet governance policy; issues related to online privacy."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

VRSN Insider Trading Activity

VRSN insiders have traded $VRSN stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D JAMES BIDZOS (Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $7,577,051 .

. DANNY R MCPHERSON (EVP - Technology & CSO) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,030

THOMAS C INDELICARTO (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,505 shares for an estimated $706,362 .

. KATHLEEN A COTE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $690,000

JOHN CALYS (SVP, Cont., Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 847 shares for an estimated $216,378 .

. YEHUDA ARI BUCHALTER sold 600 shares for an estimated $170,274

JAMIE S GORELICK purchased 60 shares for an estimated $16,050

COURTNEY D ARMSTRONG purchased 14 shares for an estimated $3,968

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VRSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of VRSN stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VRSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for VRSN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRSN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.