Lobbying Update: $90,000 of VERISIGN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of VERISIGN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to internet governance policy; issues related to online privacy.
VRSN Insider Trading Activity
VRSN insiders have traded $VRSN stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- D JAMES BIDZOS (Exec. Chairman, Pres, & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $7,577,051.
- DANNY R MCPHERSON (EVP - Technology & CSO) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,030
- THOMAS C INDELICARTO (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,505 shares for an estimated $706,362.
- KATHLEEN A COTE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $690,000
- JOHN CALYS (SVP, Cont., Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 847 shares for an estimated $216,378.
- YEHUDA ARI BUCHALTER sold 600 shares for an estimated $170,274
- JAMIE S GORELICK purchased 60 shares for an estimated $16,050
- COURTNEY D ARMSTRONG purchased 14 shares for an estimated $3,968
VRSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of VRSN stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 1,356,264 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,314,741
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,002,510 shares (+75.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,507,213
- BLS CAPITAL FONDSMAEGLERSELSKAB A/S removed 814,098 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,675,059
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS removed 681,912 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,116,999
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 654,170 shares (+477.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,074,137
- AMUNDI added 500,223 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,991,613
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 485,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,380,058
VRSN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
