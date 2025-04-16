Lobbying Update: $90,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Healthcare issues.

Medicare and Medicaid issues. Medicare Advantage.

Pharmacy benefit related issues."

UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

UNH Insider Trading Activity

UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575

ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987

UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,487 institutional investors add shares of UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

