Lobbying Update: $90,000 of TRIMBLE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of TRIMBLE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.4016/S.____ Department of Defense Appropriations Bill 2026 - Title III, all provisions related to land surveying and control systems. H.R.____/S.____ Energy and Water Appropriations bill, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to surveying and mapping equipment. H.R.____/S.____ Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to GPS equipment modernization. H.R.1 Legislation to provide for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res.14 for fiscal year 2025; all provisions related to military land surveying and construction equipment.

H.R.____/S.2296 National Defense Authorization Act, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to land surveying and control systems.

Contacted Congressional officials regarding developments in GPS technologies."

TRMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TRMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/10.

TRMB Insider Trading Activity

TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G PAINTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $1,671,450 .

. KAIGHAM GABRIEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,514 shares for an estimated $892,626 .

. CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036

RONALD BISIO (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $296,625 .

. JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) sold 3,156 shares for an estimated $252,480

MARK DAVID SCHWARTZ (Senior VP, AECO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,880 shares for an estimated $227,448 .

. PETER LARGE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,314 .

. JAMES CALVIN DALTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,837 shares for an estimated $203,814.

TRMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

TRMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRMB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $88.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 05/08/2025

