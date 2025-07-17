Stocks
Lobbying Update: $90,000 of TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 17, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$90,000 of TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate Members of Congress on Toyota's presence in the United States.
Monitor the fuel cell tax credit extension and the credit for plug-in electric drive motor vehicles; discuss changes to clean vehicle provisions in P.L. 117-169; discuss corporate tax rate and Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) and expiring provisions in P.L. 115-97, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; Monitor the passage of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Monitor additional international trade proposals; monitor tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
Monitor implementation of P.L.117-58, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Monitor the reintroduction of H.R. 1566, the REPAIR Act, and the introduction of the SAFE Repair Act draft, right to repair issues.
Monitor legislative action to mandate technology in automotive vehicles including AM radios."

TM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

TM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of TM stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,038,747 shares (+367.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,900,007
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 488,879 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $84,214,296
  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 177,280 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,295,238
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 142,235 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,108,744
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 139,105 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,556,205
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 118,452 shares (+241.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,910,331
  • FMR LLC added 105,334 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,594,611

TM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

