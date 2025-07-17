Lobbying Update: $90,000 of T-MOBILE USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of T-MOBILE USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Spectrum.

Emergency response and crisis response mechanisms."

TMUS Insider Trading Activity

TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 97 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 1,795,540 shares for an estimated $401,713,762 .

. G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $22,928,400 .

. PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,580,750

CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257 .

. ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081

TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200

DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272 .

. MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000

SRIKANT M. DATAR sold 730 shares for an estimated $191,990

TMUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 821 institutional investors add shares of TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 802 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TMUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

TMUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brandon Nispel from Keybanc set a target price of $200.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $255.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Steve Malcolm from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $228.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $277.5 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $305.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025

