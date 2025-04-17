Lobbying Update: $90,000 of SUNCOKE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of SUNCOKE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"DOL rules and regulations."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of SXC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.