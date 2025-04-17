Lobbying Update: $90,000 of SUNCOKE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of SUNCOKE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"DOL rules and regulations."
SXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of SXC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,538,682 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,163,897
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 875,913 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,372,269
- NORGES BANK added 825,600 shares (+293.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,833,920
- INVESCO LTD. removed 708,357 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,579,419
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 619,532 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,628,992
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 528,432 shares (+238.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,654,222
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 446,163 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,773,944
