Lobbying Update: $90,000 of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2025, issues related to biodefense countermeasures, strategic national stockpile, pandemic response.

SIGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of SIGA stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

