Lobbying Update: $90,000 of SANMINA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of SANMINA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Contacts and research in support of H.R. 3249 the Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act

S2587, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2024. Funding for Defense Production Act."

SANM Insider Trading Activity

SANM insiders have traded $SANM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE A DELANEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,791 shares for an estimated $2,241,001 .

. CHARLIE MASON (EVP & Global Sales) sold 12,717 shares for an estimated $1,067,083

MARIO M ROSATI sold 11,391 shares for an estimated $979,831

ALAN MCWILLIAMS REID (EVP, Global Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,002 shares for an estimated $878,049 .

. SUSAN A JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 958 shares for an estimated $76,867 .

. DAVID V III HEDLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 604 shares for an estimated $46,810.

SANM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of SANM stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

