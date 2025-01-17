Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues impacting the cruise line industry

Education regarding tax issues affecting the cruise line industry, including clean energy tax incentives"

RCL Insider Trading Activity

RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNE ALEXANDER WILHELMSEN has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,015,000 shares for an estimated $237,430,587 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,238 shares for an estimated $12,177,558 .

. HARRI U KULOVAARA (EVP, Maritime) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,641 shares for an estimated $4,826,584 .

. HENRY L PUJOL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,723 shares for an estimated $1,401,812

VAGN O SORENSEN sold 5,800 shares for an estimated $919,300

NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,350 shares for an estimated $749,000

LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) sold 3,073 shares for an estimated $518,445

RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 451 institutional investors add shares of RCL stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

