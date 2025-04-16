Lobbying Update: $90,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Exploring essential business/industry status for fitness industry

FTC Proposed Rule Concerning Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Plans FTC Proposed Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees

NLRB rulemaking on joint employer"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PLNT Insider Trading Activity

PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J III FITZGERALD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,848 shares for an estimated $1,598,763 .

. JENNIFER SIMMONS (Div President, Corp Stores) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $1,101,820 .

. WILLIAM BODE (Div. President, U.S. Franchise) sold 4,641 shares for an estimated $464,772

CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PLNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLNT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLNT forecast page.

PLNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $87.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.