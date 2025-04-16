Lobbying Update: $90,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Exploring essential business/industry status for fitness industry
FTC Proposed Rule Concerning Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Plans FTC Proposed Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees
NLRB rulemaking on joint employer"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
PLNT Insider Trading Activity
PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J III FITZGERALD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,848 shares for an estimated $1,598,763.
- JENNIFER SIMMONS (Div President, Corp Stores) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $1,101,820.
- WILLIAM BODE (Div. President, U.S. Franchise) sold 4,641 shares for an estimated $464,772
- CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PLNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,570,826 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,177,566
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,318,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,375,518
- AMUNDI removed 1,189,228 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,578,972
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,089,387 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,707,692
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,055,088 shares (+621.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,316,550
- DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 950,000 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,926,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 919,456 shares (+503.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,906,614
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PLNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLNT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLNT forecast page.
PLNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $87.0 on 11/29/2024
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 11/08/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.