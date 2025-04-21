Lobbying Update: $90,000 of PEPSICO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of PEPSICO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Educate Members of Congress about the importance of the food and beverage industry to the U.S. economy. Monitor regulations related to food safety and nutrition.
Highlight the company's sustainability commitments and global supply chain, including efforts to improve residential recycling programs and responsible supply chain; engage with Congress on plastics and recycling bills. Monitor EPA activity related to recycling programs and regulations.
Monitor transportation and infrastructure policy proposals.
Monitor the Farm Bill reauthorization process, including educating Members on PepsiCo's priorities. Monitor discussions related to climate-smart agriculture, conservation, and rural development.
Monitor the impact that immigration reform proposals would have on PepsiCo's workforce needs."
PEP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/25.
- SENATOR TINA SMITH sold up to $250,000 on 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
PEP Insider Trading Activity
PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780
- PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287
PEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,238 institutional investors add shares of PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,767,159 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $876,954,197
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,028,510 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $612,575,230
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 3,856,193 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $586,372,707
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,397,030 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $516,552,381
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,036,509 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,731,558
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,277,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,287,758
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,252,290 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,483,217
PEP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024
PEP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $176.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 03/17/2025
- Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $184.0 on 12/12/2024
