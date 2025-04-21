Lobbying Update: $90,000 of PEPSICO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of PEPSICO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate Members of Congress about the importance of the food and beverage industry to the U.S. economy. Monitor regulations related to food safety and nutrition.

Highlight the company's sustainability commitments and global supply chain, including efforts to improve residential recycling programs and responsible supply chain; engage with Congress on plastics and recycling bills. Monitor EPA activity related to recycling programs and regulations.

Monitor transportation and infrastructure policy proposals.

Monitor the Farm Bill reauthorization process, including educating Members on PepsiCo's priorities. Monitor discussions related to climate-smart agriculture, conservation, and rural development.

Monitor the impact that immigration reform proposals would have on PepsiCo's workforce needs."

PEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PEP Insider Trading Activity

PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

PEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,238 institutional investors add shares of PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024

PEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $176.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $184.0 on 12/12/2024

